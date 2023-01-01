2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 5 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9553267

9553267 Stock #: S22332

S22332 VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU306250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # S22332

Mileage 65,576 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.