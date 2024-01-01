Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14.4px; background-color: #ffffff;>clean car runs and drives mint, two sets of rims and tires, engine replaced under warranty in June of 2023.</span></p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

153,900 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SW AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SW AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1715601593
  2. 1715601596
  3. 1715601599
  4. 1715601601
  5. 1715601604
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3DG119734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,900 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car runs and drives mint, two sets of rims and tires, engine replaced under warranty in June of 2023.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SW AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SW AWD 153,900 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Kia Sportage LX 216,400 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 109,100 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe