Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, Leather sunroof, 4 door, Automatic, 3/Y Warran

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, Leather sunroof, 4 door, Automatic, 3/Y Warran

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1685902938
  2. 1685902940
  3. 1685902941
  4. 1685902943
  5. 1685902945
  6. 1685902947
  7. 1685902949
  8. 1685902951
  9. 1685902953
  10. 1685902955
  11. 1685902957
  12. 1685902960
  13. 1685902964
  14. 1685902969
  15. 1685902974
  16. 1685902979
  17. 1685902983
  18. 1685902987
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029699
  • VIN: JM1BL1S59A1306236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified,

---    GT, Leather Sunroof,  Alloys,

---     Automatic,  4 Door

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 235,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 189,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX,...
 139,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory