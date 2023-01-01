2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900 + taxes & licensing
2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10029699

10029699 VIN: JM1BL1S59A1306236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

