Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---   4x4 ,,,,,, Low Km  ,,,,,,,,  No Rust ,,,,,,Quad Cab  ,,,,,,Automatic,,,  

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

2011 RAM 1500

185,000 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GP7BS682535

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2011 RAM 1500