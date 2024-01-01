$12,000+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
CREW CAB ST 4X4
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
263,866KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GP9BS681810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,866 KM
Vehicle Description
264K, 4.7L 310HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, AC, AT, Power windows & mirrors, Cloth interior, New paint job, CarFax available and much much more ..
Other TRUCKS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Removable tailgate
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
3-point front seatbelts
Trailer Wiring
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
Seatbelt force limiters
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Pickup bed light
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
2011 RAM 1500