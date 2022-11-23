2013 Subaru Outback ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9440802

9440802 VIN: 4S4BRDJCXD2273905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,000 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.