2014 BMW X3
xDRIVE35i-M SPORT-360 CAMERAS-NAVIGATION-1 OWNER
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5UXWX7C54E0E77657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X3 xDRIVE35i AWD - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - SIDE VIEW CAMERAS - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LIFTGATE - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,800KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
Vehicle Features
