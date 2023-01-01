Menu
2014 BMW X3

99,800 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

xDRIVE35i-M SPORT-360 CAMERAS-NAVIGATION-1 OWNER

xDRIVE35i-M SPORT-360 CAMERAS-NAVIGATION-1 OWNER

Location

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

99,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9500935
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C54E0E77657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X3 xDRIVE35i AWD - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - SIDE VIEW CAMERAS - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LIFTGATE - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,800KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

