Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2016 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2014 Mazda CX-5

77,626 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

GX w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Colour Display Screen

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Colour Display Screen

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,626KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BE4E0357730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Brake Assist
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
POWER OUTLETS
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Colour Display Screen
Speed Sensing Power Door Locks
Hill Launch Assist

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Mazda CX-5