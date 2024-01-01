Menu
<table border=0 width=100% cellspacing=1 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr><td><strong> </strong>New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition and well equipped with power group, heated seats, sunroof, blindspot,NAVIGATION rerverse camera, bluetooth, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</td></tr><tr><td height=10> </td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

206,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY8E0325677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition and well equipped with power group, heated seats, sunroof, blindspot,NAVIGATION rerverse camera, bluetooth, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Mazda CX-5