2015 Nissan Sentra
S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9981905
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP2FL652975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,453 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 NISSAN SENTRA S COMES LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE . COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6 4 7 6 2 7 5 6 0 0. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!
Trade-ins welcome!!!
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
Address:
MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.
