$11,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-248-2291
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
ECO MODE*BLUETOOTH*PICTURES COMING SOON!!
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423776
- Stock #: 126072
- VIN: 2GNALBEK7G1126072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!
-POWER LOCKS-POWER WINDOWS-AUX + USB CONNECTIVITY/ A.C/POWER MIRRORS-BLUETOOTH AUDIO-HANDS FREE SYSTEM-BACK-UP CAM-EXTENDABLE SUNVISORS/ECO MODE- 60/40 SEATS/8.4L
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.