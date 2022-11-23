Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

129,569 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SE W/Cruise Control, BT, PushStart

2016 Dodge Journey

SE W/Cruise Control, BT, PushStart

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9370717
  • Stock #: 16329
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB0GT125520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16329
  • Mileage 129,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Power Heated Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat
Keyless Entry w/PushButton Start
3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seats
Tri Zone Manual Temperature Control

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

