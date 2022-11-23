2016 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9370717

16329 VIN: 3C4PDCAB0GT125520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16329

Mileage 129,569 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB/AUX Port 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Keyless Entry w/PushButton Start 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seats Tri Zone Manual Temperature Control

