2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,969 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9487722
  • Stock #: UM20010A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR680200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

