$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487722
- Stock #: UM20010A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR680200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8