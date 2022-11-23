$20,500 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337807

9337807 Stock #: 11971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11971

Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Navigation System TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Cargo Space Lights Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Front-wheel drive Eco Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Parking Sensors Touch Screen TURBO CHARGED Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control Voice Command Passenger Airbag On/Off Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.