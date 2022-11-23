Menu
2017 Ford Escape

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE,Navi,BackupCam,Turbo,Sensor,NoAccident

2017 Ford Escape

SE,Navi,BackupCam,Turbo,Sensor,NoAccident

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9337807
  • Stock #: 11971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11971
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN SPECIAL, LOADED, CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT, NAVI, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, FOG LIGHTS, AC, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRIVER FOOT REST, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL SHIFT MODE, ECO MODE, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOORING, GLOVE BOX, HEATED SEATS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PANORAMIC, PARKING SENSORS, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL,TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TOUCH SCREEN, TRIP COMPUTER, TROP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOICE COMMAND This 2017 Ford Escape SE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #FORD# #ESCAPE# #2017# #ECHO# #FORDESCAPE# #17FORD# #BLUE# #SUV# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cargo Space Lights
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front-wheel drive
Eco Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Parking Sensors
Touch Screen
TURBO CHARGED
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
Voice Command
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Full Carpet floor
Dual Shift Mode

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

