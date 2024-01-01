Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Mazda CX-5

100,426 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,426KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCL1H0175868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
High Beam Control System
AUX INPUTS
USB Inputs
Lane Keep Assist System
Hill Launch Assist
12V Outlets

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Mazda CX-5