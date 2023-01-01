Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

64,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045293
  • Stock #: 19055
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HL655319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Safety

Rearview monitor

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
USB port
Power Windows & Door Locks
Drive Mode Select
Advanced Drive Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

