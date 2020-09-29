Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

52,739 KM

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Camera, Touchscreen, Power Liftgate

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Camera, Touchscreen, Power Liftgate

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

52,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340258
  • Stock #: 10393
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4J0360138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10393
  • Mileage 52,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/29/2020 with an estimated $6224.65 of damage. On which a $6516 claim was made. February 9, 2022 - Auction announced as accidental repair

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Drivers Seat
Power Liftgate
Bluetooth
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Automatic Headlight Levelling
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen Display
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

