2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

72,786 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, 360 View Cam, Nav, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045284
  • Stock #: 19035
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB0JU237975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
POWER TRUNK RELEASE
360 View Camera
12v Power Ports
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

