2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 7 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10045284

10045284 Stock #: 19035

19035 VIN: 55SWF4KB0JU237975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,786 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Paddle Shifters Park Assist Aux input Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat USB Ports POWER TRUNK RELEASE 360 View Camera 12v Power Ports SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.