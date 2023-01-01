Menu
2019 Acura RDX

79,415 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Tech AWD w/ Navi, CarPlay, Pano Roof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9564142
  • Stock #: 16955
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H31KL807161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16955
  • Mileage 79,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane departure warning system
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Keyless Access
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Walk Away Door Locks
10.2” Color Center Display
ELS Audio System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

