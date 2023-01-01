$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9992
- Mileage 48,597 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO | AWD | 248HP | 2.0L TFSI 4 CYLINDER | 7 SPEED S TRONIC | TECHNIK | S-LINE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | MATADOR RED METALLIC EXTERIOR | 20 5 SPOKE WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS GO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AUTO START/STOP | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER TAILGATE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 248HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Audi Q5 has a gorgeous Matador Red Metallic exterior and Black leather interior, modern and sleek. The Q5 packs in loads of new features, Technik Trim being the highest.
Navigation will help you get to your destination with ease, a large Panoramic Sunroof for the views on your adventures, upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system for premium audio and much more!
Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
