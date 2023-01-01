Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO | AWD | 248HP | 2.0L TFSI 4 CYLINDER | 7 SPEED S TRONIC | TECHNIK | S-LINE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | MATADOR RED METALLIC EXTERIOR | 20 5 SPOKE WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS GO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AUTO START/STOP | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER TAILGATE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 248HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Audi Q5 has a gorgeous Matador Red Metallic exterior and Black leather interior, modern and sleek. The Q5 packs in loads of new features, Technik Trim being the highest. Navigation will help you get to your destination with ease, a large Panoramic Sunroof for the views on your adventures, upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system for premium audio and much more! Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2019 Audi Q5

48,597 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q5

QUATTRO TECHNIK,S-LINE,BANG&OLUFSEN,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

QUATTRO TECHNIK,S-LINE,BANG&OLUFSEN,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10751426
  2. 10751426
  3. 10751426
  4. 10751426
  5. 10751426
  6. 10751426
  7. 10751426
  8. 10751426
  9. 10751426
  10. 10751426
  11. 10751426
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,597KM
Used
VIN WA1FNAFYXK2139021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9992
  • Mileage 48,597 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO | AWD | 248HP | 2.0L TFSI 4 CYLINDER | 7 SPEED S TRONIC | TECHNIK | S-LINE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | MATADOR RED METALLIC EXTERIOR | 20 5 SPOKE WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS GO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AUTO START/STOP | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER TAILGATE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 248HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Audi Q5 has a gorgeous Matador Red Metallic exterior and Black leather interior, modern and sleek. The Q5 packs in loads of new features, Technik Trim being the highest.







Navigation will help you get to your destination with ease, a large Panoramic Sunroof for the views on your adventures, upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system for premium audio and much more!







Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO 18,219 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM 96,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM 882 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5