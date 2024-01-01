Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Ford Escape

156,643 KM

Details Description Features

$16,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing

156,643KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HDXKUB15998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

12V outlet
Blind spot info system
Intelligent Access
Collision warning system
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
SYNC3
Advance Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Ford Escape