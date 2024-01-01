Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Tailgate and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Infiniti QX60 include:<br> <br>Backup Camera<br>Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>Power Tailgate<br>Birds Eye View<br>Cruise Control<br>Navigation<br>USB<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 32122

2019 Infiniti QX60

57,785 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11481473
  2. 11481473
  3. 11481473
  4. 11481473
  5. 11481473
  6. 11481473
  7. 11481473
  8. 11481473
  9. 11481473
  10. 11481473
  11. 11481473
  12. 11481473
  13. 11481473
  14. 11481473
  15. 11481473
  16. 11481473
  17. 11481473
  18. 11481473
  19. 11481473
  20. 11481473
  21. 11481473
  22. 11481473
  23. 11481473
  24. 11481473
  25. 11481473
  26. 11481473
  27. 11481473
  28. 11481473
  29. 11481473
  30. 11481473
  31. 11481473
  32. 11481473
  33. 11481473
  34. 11481473
  35. 11481473
  36. 11481473
  37. 11481473
  38. 11481473
  39. 11481473
  40. 11481473
  41. 11481473
  42. 11481473
  43. 11481473
  44. 11481473
  45. 11481473
  46. 11481473
  47. 11481473
  48. 11481473
  49. 11481473
  50. 11481473
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,785KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM5KC508211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32122
  • Mileage 57,785 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Tailgate and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Infiniti QX60 include:

Backup Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Tailgate
Bird's Eye View
Cruise Control
Navigation
USB
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32122

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB
Power Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Bird's Eye view
2nd Row Air Vents (Back of Arm Rest)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav 91,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 50,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 70,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX60