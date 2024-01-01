$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE
2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,785KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM5KC508211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32122
- Mileage 57,785 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Tailgate and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Infiniti QX60 include:
Backup Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Tailgate
Bird's Eye View
Cruise Control
Navigation
USB
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 32122
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
USB
Power Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Bird's Eye view
2nd Row Air Vents (Back of Arm Rest)
2019 Infiniti QX60