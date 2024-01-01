Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rear Park Assist<br>Rearview Camera<br>7 Touchscreen<br>Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Power & Heated Side Mirrors<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35039

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

105,000 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Camera

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG7KC758437

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear Cross Path Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Ontario

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee