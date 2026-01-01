Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Climate Vents, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Targa Roof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 85549

2019 Jeep Wrangler

96,000 KM

$26,190

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4 w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

13489796

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4 w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,190

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXAN3KW609716

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 85549
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
Targa Roof
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

