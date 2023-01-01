$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE , MHEV, AWD , NAVI , HUD, PANO, MERIDIAN SOUND
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9499270
- Stock #: PC8969
- VIN: SALWR2RUXKA870250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8969
- Mileage 80,321 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE MHEV | AWD | 355 HP | HUD | BLACK OUT PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | WI-FI HOT SPOT | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
his 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. 2019 also brought the refresh of Range Rover Sport models. The HSE MHEV is now carrying an inline-6 engine with electric motor to boost the power. The combined performance now has the output of 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. These number five this Range Rover Sport better performance figures than the previous generation 6-cylinder supercharged engine.
Although moving into new technologies, the SUV still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow. This Range Rover Sport model comes in a beautiful White exterior colour with Black Interior trim, Leather Steering Wheel and Large Alloy Wheels. The Black out package gives this car a great look with the black exterior trim elements.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
