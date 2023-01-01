Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

68,303 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9838403
  • Stock #: LN14305A
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY0KDA13858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14305A
  • Mileage 68,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

