Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Subaru Outback

134,600 KM

Details Description Features

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
3.6 R Premier w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

3.6 R Premier w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,600KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSFTC3K3203201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Pre-Collision Braking
Lane Sway Warning
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
8" Infotainment System
Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System
Collision Detection Unlock Function
Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System
Rear climate control vents

2019 Subaru Outback