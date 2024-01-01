Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Audi Q3

19,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,500KM
Used
VIN WA1EECF30L1031302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Seats

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual panel sunroof
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Rear & Front Parking Sensors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Audi Q3