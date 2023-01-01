Menu
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

30,051 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper ALL4 W/ Backup Camera, Glass Roof, Heated Seats

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper ALL4 W/ Backup Camera, Glass Roof, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

30,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489271
  • Stock #: 16754
  • VIN: WMZYW5C08L3M01888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16754
  • Mileage 30,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Panoramic Glass Roof
Leatherette seating surfaces
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Park Distance Control (Rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

