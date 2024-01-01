$15,888+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3486
- Mileage 77,292 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Black On Black Leather Interior
1.6L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto 5 Passenger A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Navigation Harmon Kardon Sound System Parking Sensors Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Proximity Keys Push Start Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 148,881 KM ***
