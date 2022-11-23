$25,799 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364621

9364621 Stock #: N82499A

N82499A VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP085149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,035 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.