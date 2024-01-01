Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection , Lane Departure warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection<br>Lane Departure warning<br>Intelligent Forward Collision Warning<br>Blind Spot Warning<br>Push Button Start<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>ProPILOT Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32218

2021 Nissan Rogue

47,546 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,546KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB6MC780761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,546 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection , Lane Departure warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:

Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Warning
Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT Assist
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32218

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 130,618 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 95,000 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi S3 Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi S3 Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control 81,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue