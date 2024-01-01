$27,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,546KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB6MC780761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,546 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection , Lane Departure warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection , Lane Departure warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2021 Nissan Rogue include:
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Warning
Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT Assist
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32218
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Convenience
Remote Starter
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
