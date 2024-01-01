Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

32,648 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11089475
  2. 11089475
  3. 11089475
  4. 11089475
  5. 11089475
  6. 11089475
  7. 11089475
  8. 11089475
  9. 11089475
  10. 11089475
  11. 11089475
  12. 11089475
  13. 11089475
  14. 11089475
  15. 11089475
  16. 11089475
  17. 11089475
  18. 11089475
  19. 11089475
  20. 11089475
  21. 11089475
  22. 11089475
  23. 11089475
  24. 11089475
  25. 11089475
  26. 11089475
  27. 11089475
  28. 11089475
  29. 11089475
  30. 11089475
  31. 11089475
  32. 11089475
  33. 11089475
  34. 11089475
  35. 11089475
  36. 11089475
  37. 11089475
  38. 11089475
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,648KM
Used
VIN 3VWC57BU4MM072147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27746
  • Mileage 32,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

LED headlights & taillights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
USB Type C port
Start/Stop System
6.5” Touchscreen Infotainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 112,182 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 97,420 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 21,000 KM $26,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta