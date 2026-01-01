$17,450+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX | LaneDep | BSM | Heated Seats | CarPlay
2022 Kia Forte
EX | LaneDep | BSM | Heated Seats | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC479
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $19,450 Finance Price: $17,450
Verified CarFax. 16-inch machined-finish alloy wheels | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manual driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless phone charging pad | Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist | Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist | Lane Keeping Assist | Lane Following Assist | Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist | Air conditioning | Remote keyless entry | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2022 Kia Forte EX is a sleek and reliable compact sedan that perfectly blends modern technology with everyday practicality. Refreshed for 2022 with a more aggressive front fascia and striking styling, it looks fantastic navigating the streets of the GTA. Inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, you'll find premium cloth seating with heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel to keep you warm during cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a highly convenient wireless phone charging pad. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth IVT, and packed with advanced safety features like Blind-Spot and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, the Forte EX delivers a confident, smart, and exceptionally efficient driving experience. We have a wide selection of used Kia Forte to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autorama
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autorama
Autorama
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-739-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-739-7262