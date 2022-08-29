$168,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography, NAV, HUD, MERIDIAN, MASSAGE, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$168,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9228337
- Stock #: PC8808
- VIN: SALGV2SE6NA468331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RANGE ROVER P525 AUTOBIOGRAPHY | V8 SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION PRO | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | MERIDIAN SIGNATURE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 22-INCH STYLE 7007 WHEELS | 24-WAY HOT STONE MASSAGE BUCKET SEATS | CLIMATE SEATS | GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM | 4-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | 10-INCH TOUCH PRO DUO TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | WI-FI HOTSPOT | ALL-TERRAIN INFO CENTER | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
Reflecting its unrivaled heritage, the Range Rover takes design, comfort and craftsmanship to extraordinary new heights. As striking on the outside as it is refined within, its performance and capability are peerless. Exemplary levels of comfort and technology bring you a heightened sense of effortless sophistication and a truly first-class travel experience.
The 2022 Range Rover Autobiography is powered by a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 making a massive 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and smooth automatic transmission as well as a twin-speed transfer box, Adaptive Dynamics and electronic center differential as standard. While the Land Rover revolutionary Terrain Response system means this capability can be harnessed by all drivers, expert and inexpert alike.
This 2022 Range Rover Autobiography features a Fuji White exterior finish with 22-inch Gloss Dark Gray Style 7007 wheels, a Contrast Black Roof, Black Brake Calipers and more. Inside it features a Two-Tone Pimento/Ebony Perforated Semi-Aniline leather interior with 24-way Adjustable Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats with Hot-Stone Massage feature, Grand Black Veneer trim throughout, a Meridian Signature Surround Sound System, Navigation, a Panoramic Glass Roof, Heads-Up Display and so much more.
Vehicle Features
