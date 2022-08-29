Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

28,300 KM

Details

$168,800

+ tax & licensing
$168,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography, NAV, HUD, MERIDIAN, MASSAGE, PANO

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography, NAV, HUD, MERIDIAN, MASSAGE, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$168,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9228337
  Stock #: PC8808
  VIN: SALGV2SE6NA468331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8808
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RANGE ROVER P525 AUTOBIOGRAPHY | V8 SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION PRO | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | MERIDIAN SIGNATURE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 22-INCH STYLE 7007 WHEELS | 24-WAY HOT STONE MASSAGE BUCKET SEATS | CLIMATE SEATS | GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM | 4-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | 10-INCH TOUCH PRO DUO TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | WI-FI HOTSPOT | ALL-TERRAIN INFO CENTER | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







Reflecting its unrivaled heritage, the Range Rover takes design, comfort and craftsmanship to extraordinary new heights. As striking on the outside as it is refined within, its performance and capability are peerless. Exemplary levels of comfort and technology bring you a heightened sense of effortless sophistication and a truly first-class travel experience.







The 2022 Range Rover Autobiography is powered by a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 making a massive 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and smooth automatic transmission as well as a twin-speed transfer box, Adaptive Dynamics and electronic center differential as standard. While the Land Rover revolutionary Terrain Response system means this capability can be harnessed by all drivers, expert and inexpert alike.







This 2022 Range Rover Autobiography features a Fuji White exterior finish with 22-inch Gloss Dark Gray Style 7007 wheels, a Contrast Black Roof, Black Brake Calipers and more. Inside it features a Two-Tone Pimento/Ebony Perforated Semi-Aniline leather interior with 24-way Adjustable Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats with Hot-Stone Massage feature, Grand Black Veneer trim throughout, a Meridian Signature Surround Sound System, Navigation, a Panoramic Glass Roof, Heads-Up Display and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31
Rear
Split
3
Wood
2
22
LEATHER
Ride Control
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Silver
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front headrests: power adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Side door type: soft close
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Integrated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Trailer Backup Assist
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Trailer hitch: receiver hitch
Watts: 1700
Steering ratio: 19.4
LAMP FAILURE
Upholstery: semi-aniline leather
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
massaging
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
illuminated scuff plate
independently controlled
split liftgate
Total speakers: 28
front pedestrian
Vehicle exit safety system
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
Headliner trim: faux suede
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
USB rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

