Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Nissan Qashqai

10,768 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,768KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1BW3NW471631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

12v power outlet

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
Steering Assist
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Advanced drive assist display
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
INTELLIGENT TRACE CONTROL
REAR DOOR ALERT
ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL
7" Colour Display
Power Sliding Moonroof

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Nissan Qashqai