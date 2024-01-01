Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Subaru Outback

66,280 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Limited XT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2022 Subaru Outback

Limited XT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,280KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND8N3113142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Steering wheel integrated controls
DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle DetectionSystem
Auto Dimming Rearview Compass Mirror w/ HomeLink
Proxmity Key w/ Push Button Start
Hands- Free Power Rear Gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Subaru Outback