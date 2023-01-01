Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

12,593 KM

Details Description Features

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof

SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

12,593KM
Used
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBE4NP108700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Qi Wireless Charging
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
High-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Smart Key System w/ Push Button
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
USB Input/Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

