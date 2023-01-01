Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2,077 KM

Details Features

$42,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 2077 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 2077 KMS

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Contact Seller

$42,491

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986597
  • Stock #: 523033A
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJXPH551383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 2,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

2023 Hyundai Santa F...
 2,077 KM
$42,491 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 105,595 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 44,160 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory