Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai Venue

16,379 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth., A/C

2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth., A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,379KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A39PU236490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Lane Change Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Rear occupant Alert
60/40 Rear Split Seats
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
4.2" LCD Multi Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Subaru WRX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru WRX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 2,800 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 45,342 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 78,948 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2023 Hyundai Venue