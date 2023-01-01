Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

157,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 21201823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our gorgeous 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe in Rally Yellow will make your pulse race! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 generating 400hp connected to a 6 Speed Manual gearbox. Let this 2SS roar as you go down the street, earning nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway! Fog lamps, great-looking alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler enhance the sporty athletic exterior of this Camaro.

Our 2SS trim will take you back to your youth or help you draw the path for the person you will become. Settle into the supportive heated leather seats and check out everything this cabin offers. The premium Boston Acoustics sound system with available satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity will keep you jamming out to your favorite songs while you cruise the streets with pride.

You'll fall in love with the high-tech safety equipment on this Chevrolet too. Ultrasonic rear parking assist, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a fleet of airbags will keep you secure. Don't miss out on your chance to own this superb Camaro 2SS coupe! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This Vehicle is sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

_______________________________________________________________________

 

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory