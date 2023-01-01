$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 2SS
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9576115
- Stock #: 21201823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Our gorgeous 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe in Rally Yellow will make your pulse race! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 generating 400hp connected to a 6 Speed Manual gearbox. Let this 2SS roar as you go down the street, earning nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway! Fog lamps, great-looking alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler enhance the sporty athletic exterior of this Camaro.
Our 2SS trim will take you back to your youth or help you draw the path for the person you will become. Settle into the supportive heated leather seats and check out everything this cabin offers. The premium Boston Acoustics sound system with available satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity will keep you jamming out to your favorite songs while you cruise the streets with pride.
You'll fall in love with the high-tech safety equipment on this Chevrolet too. Ultrasonic rear parking assist, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a fleet of airbags will keep you secure. Don't miss out on your chance to own this superb Camaro 2SS coupe! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This Vehicle is sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
