2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

136,000 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

905-264-5588

GLA 250 SUV

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552844
  • Stock #: 661825
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB7GJ258764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Calcite White Exterior On Hazelnut Brown Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Trim. Local Trade-Ins, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Exclusive Package, And Keyless-Go. Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Smartphone Integration, Passive Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Rear View Camera, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Storage Package, sunglasses compartment in the overhead control panel, net in the passenger footwell, stowage compartments under the front seats and luggage nets on the backside of the front seats, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, IR Remote Summer/Open Close on Driver Door, Exclusive Package (P34), ARTICO dash panels, ARTICO Leather Dashboard, perforated front disc brakes w/MB logo, AMG Bodystyling, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake rotors and MB inscribed calipers, Aluminum Trim (H79), And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

