$89,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | PANO | MASSAGE
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$89,910
+ taxes & licensing
64,574KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10003478
- VIN: SALGV2RE9JA510796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,574 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3