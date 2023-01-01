Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

64,574 KM

Details Features

$89,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | PANO | MASSAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | PANO | MASSAGE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10003478
  2. 10003478
  3. 10003478
  4. 10003478
  5. 10003478
  6. 10003478
  7. 10003478
  8. 10003478
  9. 10003478
  10. 10003478
  11. 10003478
  12. 10003478
  13. 10003478
  14. 10003478
  15. 10003478
  16. 10003478
  17. 10003478
  18. 10003478
  19. 10003478
  20. 10003478
  21. 10003478
  22. 10003478
  23. 10003478
  24. 10003478
  25. 10003478
  26. 10003478
  27. 10003478
  28. 10003478
  29. 10003478
  30. 10003478
Contact Seller

$89,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,574KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003478
  • VIN: SALGV2RE9JA510796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,574 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 64,574 KM
$89,910 + tax & lic
2011 Maserati GranTu...
 43,428 KM
$59,910 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,462 KM
$37,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory