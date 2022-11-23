Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

32,000 KM

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9375802
  Stock #: 1942554
  VIN: WDC0J4KB2KF580929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1942554
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 22 2023 Or 80,000Km! Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Head-Up Display, Burmester Surround Sound System, LED Lighting System, Night Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel. Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Night Package (P55), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

