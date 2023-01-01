Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

64,386 KM

$48,898

+ tax & licensing
$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 /360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ PANO/ 21 IN RIMS

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 /360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ PANO/ 21 IN RIMS

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

64,386KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9593371
  Stock #: NM0722
  VIN: WDC0G6EB0KF566484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Sound System, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Led High Performance Headlamps, Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Attention Assist, Easy Entry/Exit, Eco Stop/Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Power Liftgate, 21 Inch Wheels 2019 Black on Saddle Brown Mercedes AMG GLC 43 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

