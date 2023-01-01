$94,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 5.0L V8 Supercharged HSE SWB
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$94,990
- Listing ID: 9476832
- Stock #: 2400010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $94,990 (SAVE $5,000)
CASH PRICE: $99,990
Backed by the Driver Assist Package, you'll be ready to go above and beyond in our 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE 4WD that is easy to recognize with its sculpted design and premium Santorini Black finish! Motivated by a SuperCharged 5.0 Liter V8 that generates 518hp matched to a quick-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission so you can sprint from 0-60mph in close to 5.1seconds. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV also returns nearly approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway while featuring Dynamic Response for noticeably improved handling. Next, you'll enjoy a commanding presence with LED lighting, a sunroof, signature-style daytime running lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels.
Luxury, technology, and versatility all come together in the P525 HSE's leather cabin with heated power front seats, heated rear seats, a leather heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and elegant walnut veneer trim. Command your Ranger Rover using a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreens, full-color navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, Bluetooth, available WiFi, and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system that fills our Range Rover with sound.
To fill you with confidence when you're behind the wheel, Land Rover supplies the Driver Assist Package with sophisticated safety measures like adaptive cruise control, automatic steering assistance, a blind-spot monitor, a surround-view camera system, and high-speed automatic emergency braking. Our Range Rover P525 HSE also boasts the legendary off-road performance that's a hallmark of Land Rover! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!
