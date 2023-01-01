Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$94,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 5.0L V8 Supercharged HSE SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 5.0L V8 Supercharged HSE SWB

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

Sale

$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476832
  • Stock #: 2400010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2400010
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $94,990 (SAVE $5,000)


CASH PRICE: $99,990


__________________________________________________________________________


Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).

FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/


__________________________________________________________________________

 

Backed by the Driver Assist Package, you'll be ready to go above and beyond in our 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE 4WD that is easy to recognize with its sculpted design and premium Santorini Black finish! Motivated by a SuperCharged 5.0 Liter V8 that generates 518hp matched to a quick-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission so you can sprint from 0-60mph in close to 5.1seconds. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV also returns nearly approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway while featuring Dynamic Response for noticeably improved handling. Next, you'll enjoy a commanding presence with LED lighting, a sunroof, signature-style daytime running lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. 

 

Luxury, technology, and versatility all come together in the P525 HSE's leather cabin with heated power front seats, heated rear seats, a leather heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and elegant walnut veneer trim. Command your Ranger Rover using a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreens, full-color navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, Bluetooth, available WiFi, and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system that fills our Range Rover with sound. 

 

To fill you with confidence when you're behind the wheel, Land Rover supplies the Driver Assist Package with sophisticated safety measures like adaptive cruise control, automatic steering assistance, a blind-spot monitor, a surround-view camera system, and high-speed automatic emergency braking. Our Range Rover P525 HSE also boasts the legendary off-road performance that's a hallmark of Land Rover! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 


__________________________________________________________________________


AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.


__________________________________________________________________________

 

PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING


Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 96,000 KM
$94,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape 4WD...
 112,424 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave |...
 127,000 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory