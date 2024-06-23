Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$104,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$104,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9799645
  2. 9799645
  3. 9799645
  4. 9799645
  5. 9799645
  6. 9799645
  7. 9799645
  8. 9799645
  9. 9799645
  10. 9799645
  11. 9799645
  12. 9799645
  13. 9799645
  14. 9799645
  15. 9799645
  16. 9799645
  17. 9799645
  18. 9799645
  19. 9799645
  20. 9799645
  21. 9799645
  22. 9799645
  23. 9799645
  24. 9799645
  25. 9799645
  26. 9799645
  27. 9799645
Contact Seller

$104,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799645
  • Stock #: 35993107
  • VIN: SALWV2SE5LA718893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuji White Exterior On Pimento/Ebony Interior.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Certified, And A Balance Of Warranty June 23 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Head-Up Display, 360 Surround Camera Back-Up/Front/Left/Right/Cameras, Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof ,Lane Departure Warning ,Front And Rear Parking Sensors ,Power Climate Front Seats, Heated Windshield, Massage Front Seats, Front Centre Refrigerator Compartment, 22 Gloss Black(Style 9012) Alloy WheelsWe Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 35,000 KM
$104,888 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Macan AWD
 7,000 KM
$71,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 15,000 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory