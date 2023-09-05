2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$46,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10048950

10048950 Stock #: 2641748

2641748 VIN: WDC0G8EB6LV203397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2641748

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.