$46,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCR6C07M9D88641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2143849
- Mileage 59,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Coffee Vernasca Leather Interior, And A Brown High-Gloss Fineline Stripe Fine-Wood Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty June 5 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, Glass Application For Interior Elements, And Upgraded 21 (Style 744), Y-spoke, orbit grey Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Detection & Lane Departure Warning, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, & Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, WiFi Hotspot, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autobase
2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 59,000 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC SUV 43,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 7,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2021 BMW X5