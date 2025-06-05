Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Coffee Vernasca Leather Interior, And A Brown High-Gloss Fineline Stripe Fine-Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty June 5 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, Glass Application For Interior Elements, And Upgraded 21 (Style 744), Y-spoke, orbit grey Alloy Wheels.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Detection & Lane Departure Warning, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, & Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, WiFi Hotspot, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 BMW X5

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11105431
  2. 11105431
  3. 11105431
  4. 11105431
  5. 11105431
  6. 11105431
  7. 11105431
  8. 11105431
  9. 11105431
  10. 11105431
  11. 11105431
  12. 11105431
  13. 11105431
  14. 11105431
  15. 11105431
  16. 11105431
  17. 11105431
  18. 11105431
  19. 11105431
  20. 11105431
Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C07M9D88641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2143849
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Coffee Vernasca Leather Interior, And A Brown High-Gloss Fineline Stripe Fine-Wood Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty June 5 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, Glass Application For Interior Elements, And Upgraded 21 (Style 744), Y-spoke, orbit grey Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Detection & Lane Departure Warning, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, & Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, WiFi Hotspot, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 59,000 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC SUV 43,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 7,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5