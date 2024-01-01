$55,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe
Location
35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0J8EB7NG028536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5152258
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spectral Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 22 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Sport Steering Wheel (Nappa).Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Cladding, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke, Sport Brake System, AMG Exterior Package, ARTICO Man-Made Leather Dashboard, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
