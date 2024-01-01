2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
<div>Spectral Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 22 2026/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Sport Steering Wheel (Nappa).</div><div></div><div>Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, </div><div>Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Cladding, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke, Sport Brake System, AMG Exterior Package, ARTICO Man-Made Leather Dashboard, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0J8EB7NG028536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5152258
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spectral Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 22 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Sport Steering Wheel (Nappa).Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Cladding, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke, Sport Brake System, AMG Exterior Package, ARTICO Man-Made Leather Dashboard, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

